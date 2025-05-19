First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 11,808.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

