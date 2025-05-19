StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.1%

SYRS stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $947,169.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

