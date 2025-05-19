HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. CWM LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 44.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.