Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Up 13.7%
Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.