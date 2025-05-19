Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

