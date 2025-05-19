Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £150.48 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 38 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($200.11).

BLND opened at GBX 409 ($5.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 370.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.22).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

