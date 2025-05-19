Neil David Eckert Purchases 1,850 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £6,826.50 ($9,077.79).
Neil David Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Neil David Eckert acquired 1,650 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £6,088.50 ($8,096.41).
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Neil David Eckert acquired 31,916 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £116,174.24 ($154,487.02).
Conduit Price Performance
LON:CRE opened at GBX 370 ($4.92) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 422.91. Conduit Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 310.50 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 549.74 ($7.31). The company has a market cap of £743.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52.
Conduit Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.
