Neil David Eckert Purchases 1,850 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Neil David Eckert acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £6,826.50 ($9,077.79).

Neil David Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Neil David Eckert acquired 1,650 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £6,088.50 ($8,096.41).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Neil David Eckert acquired 31,916 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £116,174.24 ($154,487.02).

Conduit Price Performance

LON:CRE opened at GBX 370 ($4.92) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 422.91. Conduit Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 310.50 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 549.74 ($7.31). The company has a market cap of £743.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

