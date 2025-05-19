Amer Sports (AS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Amer Sports to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amer Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amer Sports stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. ( NYSE:AS Free Report ) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Amer Sports worth $31,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

