H World Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.58 on Monday. H World Group has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. H World Group’s payout ratio is 141.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H World Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H World Group stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.