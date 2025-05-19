Home Depot (HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $39.24 billion for the quarter. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS and its FY26 guidance at $14.94 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HD opened at $380.74 on Monday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.12 and a 200-day moving average of $387.95. The stock has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

