Auna (AUNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Auna to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Shares of AUNA opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Auna has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auna stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

