Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CPT opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.