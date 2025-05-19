GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.