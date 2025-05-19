LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.07. LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.88.
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.