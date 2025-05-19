LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.07. LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Get LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ alerts:

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms, and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Picture, Media Networks, and Television Production.

Receive News & Ratings for LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.