LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.A) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ (NYSE:LGF.AFree Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.07. LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms, and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Picture, Media Networks, and Television Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.