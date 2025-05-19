Bilibili (BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts expect Bilibili to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Bilibili from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bilibili stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,505 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada's holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company's stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

