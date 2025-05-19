HC Wainwright Lowers BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Price Target to $15.00

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BiomX Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27.
BiomX Company Profile
