HC Wainwright Lowers BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Price Target to $15.00

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

