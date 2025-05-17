Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) PT at $15.33

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

