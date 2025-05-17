Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) PT at $15.33

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream Price Performance
Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EnLink Midstream
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.