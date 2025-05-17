Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
Smith & Nephew Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
