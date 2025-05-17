ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $381,057,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $298,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $92.90.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

