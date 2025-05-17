Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $159.08 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $178.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.