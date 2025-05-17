Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.