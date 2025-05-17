Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 3,047 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after purchasing an additional 571,873 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $115.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

