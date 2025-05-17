Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $695.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.