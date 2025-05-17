Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $6.41 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $160.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $164.23.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

