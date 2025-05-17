Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.90 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

