CAVA Group’s (CAVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of CAVA opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 210.93 and a beta of 3.28. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 67,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,785.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.