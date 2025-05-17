Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Earnings Estimates for 3D Systems

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for 3D Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

DDD opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 411.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

