Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $387,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in NU by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.