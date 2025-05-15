Redmile Group LLC Raises Holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ATXS opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $224.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

