What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for NVR Q2 Earnings?

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will earn $109.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $127.26. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $505.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q3 2025 earnings at $104.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $110.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $419.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $114.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $110.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $115.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $461.75 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $135.74 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

NVR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR stock opened at $7,167.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,177.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,917.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

