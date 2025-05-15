6,746 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

