Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider David J. Thompson Sells 3,588 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.09 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Graco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,093 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,390,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,434,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.