Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 83,041 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,041 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $175.33 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.80.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.