PointState Capital LP Acquires 1,423,383 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 300.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423,383 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned 2.14% of Grupo Supervielle worth $28,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after buying an additional 1,106,497 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 742,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 202,633 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

