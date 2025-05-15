Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $6.82 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 186.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GDS by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of GDS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

GDS opened at $27.29 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.28.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

