Numerai GP LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,350 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $329,598,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $302,325,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $6,878,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,942,634.34. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840,014 shares of company stock valued at $83,494,057. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

