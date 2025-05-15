Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 126,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Essent Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

