Numerai GP LLC Buys New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $279.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

