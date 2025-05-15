D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
