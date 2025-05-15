Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $66,349,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 217,493 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $26,756,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,078,000 after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 504.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $139.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.95.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

