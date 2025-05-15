Focus Partners Wealth Has $4.94 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,822 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after buying an additional 316,445 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 815,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after buying an additional 56,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.