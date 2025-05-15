Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

