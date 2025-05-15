Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after buying an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after buying an additional 592,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after buying an additional 433,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,426,000 after buying an additional 273,486 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $298.22 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.17%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

