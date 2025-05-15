Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares traded.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.
About Great Lakes Graphite
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
