Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $242.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.78.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $306.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.80 and its 200 day moving average is $275.66. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Wingstop by 93.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 106.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.