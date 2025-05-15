D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,569 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of Addus HomeCare worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.4%

ADUS opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.