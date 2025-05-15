Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

