Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and traded as high as $25.02. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 27,257 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Heidelberg Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.