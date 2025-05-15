Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LKFN opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,709.34. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,527.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

