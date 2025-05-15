Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 14,241 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

SRAD opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

