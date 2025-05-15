Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,929 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $126.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

